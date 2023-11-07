Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 9,802 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 323,609 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 936,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

