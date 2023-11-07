Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

