Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.