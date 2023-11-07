Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at New Street Research

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. TheStreet upgraded Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Shares of TEF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Telefónica by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

