iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

