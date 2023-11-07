Crypto International Price Hits $0.39 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto International has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $0.07 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto International has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.38754261 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

