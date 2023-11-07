Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.8% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

