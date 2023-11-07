Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 360,855 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $380,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 637.5% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 151.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

