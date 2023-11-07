Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 17,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Target by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

