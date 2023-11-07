PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.