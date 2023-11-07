Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 1.0 %

AFL stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,155,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.