Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 8,043 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Ball accounts for 1.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ball by 3.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 21.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

