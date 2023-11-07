International Biotechnology Trust PLC Invests $1.21 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,763.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock worth $2,833,760 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

