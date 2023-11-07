Oxen Price Reaches $0.0824 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $17,138.26 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,732.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00209054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.32 or 0.00698183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00475270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00051699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00139408 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,402,723 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.