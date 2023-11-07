Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 147.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.19% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,177 shares of company stock worth $323,960 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

