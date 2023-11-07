Tellor (TRB) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $127.17 or 0.00366409 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $317.85 million and $74.96 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,555,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,391 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @justbrendax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

