International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,356,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

