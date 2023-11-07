Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,930,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average is $186.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

