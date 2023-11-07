Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.