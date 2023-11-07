Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,838 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $384.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.64 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.15 and a 200 day moving average of $379.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

