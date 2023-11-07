Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.9 %

ROK opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.45 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.