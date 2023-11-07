Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Reduced by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

View Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

