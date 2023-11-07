Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 185,505 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,505 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 5.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $89,653,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

