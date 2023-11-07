Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,228,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fastenal by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

