Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,820 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Viemed Healthcare worth $9,454,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 6.0 %

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

