Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $18,496,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLF opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.