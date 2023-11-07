Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 7,284 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $35,145,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $138.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

