Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $37.61 Billion Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 2.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $37,608,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.0 %

BMO stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

