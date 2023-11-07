Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $24,696,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $118.23 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

