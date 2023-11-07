Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,627 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 2.9% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cameco worth $45,731,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cameco by 412.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.