EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Raises Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 43.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $13.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

NYSE EOG opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.54.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

