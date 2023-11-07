Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 2.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Restaurant Brands International worth $40,941,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $139,145,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,144,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

