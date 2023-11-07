Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $46,654,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.