Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 89,425 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,425 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $28,394,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

