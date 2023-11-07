Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 124.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

