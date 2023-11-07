Concord Wealth Partners Buys 2,177 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

