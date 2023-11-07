Capital Square LLC Buys 832 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $189.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

