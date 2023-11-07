AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

Read Our Latest Report on AVB

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.