Capital Square LLC Invests $44,000 in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Trading Down 4.0 %

FTCI stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. As a group, analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,640,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,854,959.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,640,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,854,959.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $38,697.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,529 shares in the company, valued at $598,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,757 shares of company stock worth $1,862,736. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

