Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

