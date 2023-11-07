Capital Square LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 194,829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

ARE stock opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

