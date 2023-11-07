Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Trimmed by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

