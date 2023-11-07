Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 16,538 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer worth $32,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.