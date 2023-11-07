Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 27,027 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIP opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

