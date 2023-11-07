Capital Square LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,255.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

