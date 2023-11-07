Capital Square LLC Has $873,000 Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,360.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after buying an additional 690,834 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 187,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

