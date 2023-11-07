Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.09. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

