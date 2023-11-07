Capital Square LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.