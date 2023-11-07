Capital Square LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 283.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up about 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after buying an additional 2,743,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $22,016,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

