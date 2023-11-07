Capital Square LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
