Capital Square LLC Sells 10,125 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Square LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.